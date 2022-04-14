Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Information MXSOL is a liquid staking token (LST) for Solana, supported by the MEXC exchange. When you stake SOL on MEXC, you receive MXSOL tokens, which represent your staked SOL in the MEXC staking pool. These tokens act as receipts and can later be redeemed for SOL and rewards earned. Official Website: https://www.mexc.com/staking/sol Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7cBuurYDdaqxnem7KyMTci6SWhjJKroZ6NUjqH2ewEPB

Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: -- Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 204.87 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 184.92

Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MXSOL's tokenomics, explore MXSOL token's live price!

How to Buy MXSOL Interested in adding Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MXSOL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Price History Analyzing the price history of MXSOL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MXSOL Price Prediction Want to know where MXSOL might be heading? Our MXSOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

