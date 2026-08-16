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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cat in a dogs world, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cat in a dogs world, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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cat in a dogs world (MEW) Technical Analysis Today

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Technical Analysis Today

The cat in a dogs world Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MEW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about cat in a dogs world's analysis below.

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0004152--+31.14%+17.32%-19.63%
Know more about cat in a dogs world Price

Cat in a dogs world Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cat in a dogs world across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 4
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0004159
0.0004157
R2
0.0004157
0.0004154
R1
0.0004153
0.0004153
PP
0.0004151
0.0004151
S1
0.0004147
0.0004148
S2
0.0004145
0.0004147
S3
0.0004141
0.0004145

Cat in a dogs world Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$4.69 M
$4.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.39 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.38 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cat in a dogs world Capital Flow

Net InflowMEWUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.25 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade cat in a dogs world (MEW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live cat in a dogs world price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MEW/USDT
$0.0004152
$0.0004152$0.0004152
-3.37%
157.46M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MEW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MEW
MEW
USD
USD

1 MEW = 0.0004152 USD