cat in a dogs world (MEW) Technical Analysis Today The cat in a dogs world Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MEW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about cat in a dogs world's analysis below. Sign Up

cat in a dogs world (MEW) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0004152 -- +31.14% +17.32% -19.63%

Cat in a dogs world Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cat in a dogs world across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0004159 0.0004157 R2 0.0004157 0.0004154 R1 0.0004153 0.0004153 PP 0.0004151 0.0004151 S1 0.0004147 0.0004148 S2 0.0004145 0.0004147 S3 0.0004141 0.0004145

Cat in a dogs world Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $4.69 M $4.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.19 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.38 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Cat in a dogs world Capital Flow Net Inflow MEWUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.25 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade cat in a dogs world (MEW) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live cat in a dogs world price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MEW / USDT $0.0004152 $0.0004152 $0.0004152 -3.37% 157.46M (USDT) Trade