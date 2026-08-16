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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Metis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Metis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About METIS

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Metis (METIS) Technical Analysis Today

Metis (METIS) Technical Analysis Today

The Metis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into METIS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Metis's analysis below.

Metis (METIS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.715--+19.39%+1.04%-14.95%
Know more about Metis Price

Metis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Metis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 1Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.7223
2.7216
R2
2.7216
2.7212
R1
2.7213
2.721
PP
2.7206
2.7206
S1
2.7203
2.7202
S2
2.7196
2.72
S3
2.7193
2.7196

Metis Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.49M
$6.71 M
$7.19 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Metis Capital Flow

Net InflowMETISUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M2.77
2026-08-25$0.02 M2.76
2026-08-24$0.08 M2.76
2026-08-23-$0.03 M2.77
2026-08-22-$0.03 M2.70

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Metis

Trade Metis (METIS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Metis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
METIS/USDT
$2.715
$2.715$2.715
-1.79%
24.89K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

METIS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

METIS
METIS
USD
USD

1 METIS = 2.715 USD