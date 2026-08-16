Maverick Protocol (MAV) Technical Analysis Today The Maverick Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Maverick Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.010469 -- +13.26% +18.73% -18.53%

Maverick Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Maverick Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01049 0.01048 R2 0.01048 0.01048 R1 0.01048 0.01048 PP 0.01047 0.01047 S1 0.01047 0.01047 S2 0.01046 0.01047 S3 0.01046 0.01046

Maverick Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.67M $12.40 M $13.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.45 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Maverick Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow MAVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.09 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Maverick Protocol (MAV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Maverick Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MAV / USDT $0.01045 $0.01045 $0.01045 -1.39% 5.41M (USDT) Trade