Manta Network (MANTA) Technical Analysis Today The Manta Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MANTA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Manta Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Manta Network (MANTA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05897 -- +5.58% -3.98% -20.56%

Manta Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Manta Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05905 0.05902 R2 0.05902 0.059 R1 0.059 0.05899 PP 0.05897 0.05897 S1 0.05895 0.05895 S2 0.05892 0.05894 S3 0.0589 0.05892

Manta Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.53M $6.96 M $7.49 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.35 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Manta Network Capital Flow Net Inflow MANTAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.06 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-22 $0.03 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Manta Network (MANTA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Manta Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MANTA / USDT $0.05898 $0.05898 $0.05898 -1.63% 962.37K (USDT) Trade MANTA / USDC $0.0589 $0.0589 $0.0589 -1.81% 914.50K (USDT) Trade