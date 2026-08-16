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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Manta Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Manta Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Manta Network (MANTA) Technical Analysis Today

Manta Network (MANTA) Technical Analysis Today

The Manta Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MANTA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Manta Network's analysis below.

Manta Network (MANTA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05897--+5.58%-3.98%-20.56%
Know more about Manta Network Price

Manta Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Manta Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 3
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 2Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05905
0.05902
R2
0.05902
0.059
R1
0.059
0.05899
PP
0.05897
0.05897
S1
0.05895
0.05895
S2
0.05892
0.05894
S3
0.0589
0.05892

Manta Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.53M
$6.96 M
$7.49 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.35 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Manta Network Capital Flow

Net InflowMANTAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.06
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.06
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-22$0.03 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Manta Network

Trade Manta Network (MANTA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Manta Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANTA/USDT
$0.05898
$0.05898$0.05898
-1.63%
962.37K (USDT)
MANTA/USDC
$0.0589
$0.0589$0.0589
-1.81%
914.50K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MANTA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MANTA
MANTA
USD
USD

1 MANTA = 0.05897 USD