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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Decentraland, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Decentraland, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Decentraland (MANA) Technical Analysis Today

Decentraland (MANA) Technical Analysis Today

The Decentraland Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MANA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Decentraland's analysis below.

Decentraland (MANA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07335--+15.58%+7.74%-12.57%
Know more about Decentraland Price

Decentraland Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Decentraland across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 0
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07341
0.07335
R2
0.07335
0.07331
R1
0.07332
0.07329
PP
0.07326
0.07326
S1
0.07323
0.07322
S2
0.07317
0.0732
S3
0.07314
0.07317

Decentraland Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.39M
$3.00 M
$2.60 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.25 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.28 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.23 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Decentraland Capital Flow

Net InflowMANAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-24-$0.27 M0.08
2026-08-23-$0.48 M0.08
2026-08-22-$0.93 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Decentraland

Trade Decentraland (MANA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Decentraland price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANA/USDT
$0.07335
$0.07335$0.07335
-1.51%
733.20K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MANA
MANA
USD
USD

1 MANA = 0.07335 USD