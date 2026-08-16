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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MAGIC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MAGIC, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About MAGIC

MAGIC Price Info

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MAGIC (MAGIC) Technical Analysis Today

MAGIC (MAGIC) Technical Analysis Today

The MAGIC Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAGIC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MAGIC's analysis below.

MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04476--+12.09%+4.87%-23.51%
Know more about MAGIC Price

MAGIC Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MAGIC across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 7
Buy 2
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 7Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04464
0.04464
R2
0.04464
0.04463
R1
0.04463
0.04463
PP
0.04463
0.04463
S1
0.04462
0.04462
S2
0.04462
0.04462
S3
0.04461
0.04462

MAGIC Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.67M
$7.96 M
$8.63 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MAGIC Capital Flow

Net InflowMAGICUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.05
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.05
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.05
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MAGIC

Trade MAGIC (MAGIC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MAGIC price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAGIC/USDT
$0.04476
$0.04476$0.04476
-0.66%
1.30M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MAGIC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAGIC
MAGIC
USD
USD

1 MAGIC = 0.04476 USD