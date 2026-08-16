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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Terra Classic, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Terra Classic, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Terra Classic (LUNC) Technical Analysis Today

Terra Classic (LUNC) Technical Analysis Today

The Terra Classic Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LUNC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Terra Classic's analysis below.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00005328--+12.12%-0.51%-39.94%
Know more about Terra Classic Price

Terra Classic Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Terra Classic across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 4
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 3Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00005333
0.00005332
R2
0.00005332
0.00005331
R1
0.00005331
0.00005331
PP
0.0000533
0.0000533
S1
0.00005329
0.00005329
S2
0.00005328
0.00005329
S3
0.00005327
0.00005328

Terra Classic Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-14.90M
$5.74 M
$20.64 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.90 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.85 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.17M
7-Day Active Buys
$6.41 M
7-Day Active Sells
$6.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Terra Classic Capital Flow

Net InflowLUNCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.12 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.18 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.10 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Terra Classic

Trade Terra Classic (LUNC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Terra Classic price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LUNC/USDT
$0.00005328
$0.00005328$0.00005328
-2.04%
1.93B (USDT)
LUNC/USDC
$0.0000533
$0.0000533$0.0000533
-1.93%
540.91M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LUNC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LUNC
LUNC
USD
USD

1 LUNC = 0.00005328 USD