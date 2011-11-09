Litecoin (LTC) Technical Analysis Today
Litecoin (LTC) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$50.72
|--
|+13.84%
|+6.30%
|-2.41%
AI Daily Analysis for Litecoin
Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-29
- Contract Funding Rate Turns Positive: The LTC contract funding rate is 0.0031%, indicating bullish sentiment dominance and increased capital costs, which may signal short-term pullback risks and exert downward pressure on LTC prices.
- Extreme Market Fear: The Market Fear & Greed Index stands at 28, falling within the extreme fear zone. Reduced risk appetite and liquidity depletion are bearish for LTC prices.
- Significant Volatility in Net Capital Inflows: LTC capital flows have shown substantial fluctuations over the past few days, with unstable net inflows and clear divergence among major players, suppressing upward momentum for LTC.
Litecoin Analysis 2026-07-28
- Sustained Capital Outflows: LTC experienced net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 116,000 USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness among market participants to withdraw funds, exerting downward pressure on the price.
- Long/Short Ratio Divergence: Although the retail long/short position ratio remains at a high level above 5.3, reflecting extreme bullish sentiment among retail investors, the elite account long/short ratio has dropped sharply from 5.6 to 2.3, suggesting that large traders are closing long positions or opening short positions, increasing the risk of a price pullback.
- Weakening Technicals: The KDJ indicators on both the 4-hour and daily charts for LTC have formed a bearish crossover, and the price has broken below short-term moving average support. The technical outlook is bearish, compounded by a Market Fear & Greed Index of 28 (Extreme Fear), putting further pressure on short-term price action.
Litecoin Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Litecoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 10
|Neutral 0
|Buy 4
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 3
|Buy 6
Litecoin Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Litecoin Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$0.02 M
|51.12
|2026-08-25
|-$3.27 M
|51.18
|2026-08-24
|-$1.72 M
|52.36
|2026-08-23
|-$3.22 M
|52.03
|2026-08-22
|$4.41 M
|51.92
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.