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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Loopring, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Loopring, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Loopring (LRC) Technical Analysis Today

Loopring (LRC) Technical Analysis Today

The Loopring Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LRC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Loopring's analysis below.

Loopring (LRC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.008508--+9.17%-25.57%-46.80%
Know more about Loopring Price

Loopring Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Loopring across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 5
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 2Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00854
0.00853
R2
0.00853
0.00853
R1
0.00853
0.00853
PP
0.00852
0.00852
S1
0.00852
0.00852
S2
0.00851
0.00852
S3
0.00851
0.00851

Loopring Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.36 M
$1.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Loopring Capital Flow

Net InflowLRCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Loopring

Trade Loopring (LRC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Loopring price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LRC/USDT
$0.00851
$0.00851$0.00851
-0.45%
7.56M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LRC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LRC
LRC
USD
USD

1 LRC = 0.008508 USD