Loopring (LRC) Technical Analysis Today The Loopring Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LRC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Loopring's analysis below. Sign Up

Loopring (LRC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008508 -- +9.17% -25.57% -46.80%

Loopring Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Loopring across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00854 0.00853 R2 0.00853 0.00853 R1 0.00853 0.00853 PP 0.00852 0.00852 S1 0.00852 0.00852 S2 0.00851 0.00852 S3 0.00851 0.00851

Loopring Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.19M $1.36 M $1.55 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Loopring Capital Flow Net Inflow LRCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Loopring (LRC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Loopring price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LRC / USDT $0.00851 $0.00851 $0.00851 -0.45% 7.56M (USDT) Trade