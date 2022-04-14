LAB (LAB) Technical Analysis Today The LAB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LAB's analysis below. Sign Up

LAB (LAB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06875 -- -11.51% -55.66% -98.47%

LAB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LAB across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06889 0.06889 R2 0.06889 0.06888 R1 0.06888 0.06888 PP 0.06888 0.06888 S1 0.06887 0.06887 S2 0.06887 0.06887 S3 0.06886 0.06887

LAB Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -3.27M $1.45 M $4.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $1.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $6.22 M 7-Day Active Sells $6.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LAB Capital Flow Net Inflow LABUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LAB (LAB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LAB price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LAB / USDT $0.06871 $0.06871 $0.06871 +0.88% 1.66M (USDT) Trade