The live KLK Foundation price today is 0.4867 USD. Track real-time KLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KLK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live KLK Foundation price today is 0.4867 USD. Track real-time KLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KLK price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About KLK

KLK Price Info

KLK Whitepaper

KLK Official Website

KLK Tokenomics

KLK Price Forecast

KLK History

KLK Buying Guide

KLK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KLK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KLK Foundation Logo

KLK Foundation Price(KLK)

1 KLK to USD Live Price:

$0.4867
$0.4867$0.4867
+0.93%1D
USD
KLK Foundation (KLK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:11:09 (UTC+8)

KLK Foundation (KLK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4795
$ 0.4795$ 0.4795
24H Low
$ 0.4936
$ 0.4936$ 0.4936
24H High

$ 0.4795
$ 0.4795$ 0.4795

$ 0.4936
$ 0.4936$ 0.4936

$ 0.631953236889443
$ 0.631953236889443$ 0.631953236889443

$ 0.35187983578947896
$ 0.35187983578947896$ 0.35187983578947896

+0.10%

+0.93%

+3.84%

+3.84%

KLK Foundation (KLK) real-time price is $ 0.4867. Over the past 24 hours, KLK traded between a low of $ 0.4795 and a high of $ 0.4936, showing active market volatility. KLK's all-time high price is $ 0.631953236889443, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35187983578947896.

In terms of short-term performance, KLK has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, +0.93% over 24 hours, and +3.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KLK Foundation (KLK) Market Information

No.516

$ 48.67M
$ 48.67M$ 48.67M

$ 410.45K
$ 410.45K$ 410.45K

$ 486.70M
$ 486.70M$ 486.70M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

10.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of KLK Foundation is $ 48.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 410.45K. The circulating supply of KLK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 486.70M.

KLK Foundation (KLK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KLK Foundation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.004485+0.93%
30 Days$ +0.0195+4.17%
60 Days$ +0.0437+9.86%
90 Days$ -0.0055-1.12%
KLK Foundation Price Change Today

Today, KLK recorded a change of $ +0.004485 (+0.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KLK Foundation 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0195 (+4.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KLK Foundation 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KLK saw a change of $ +0.0437 (+9.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KLK Foundation 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0055 (-1.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KLK Foundation (KLK)?

Check out the KLK Foundation Price History page now.

What is KLK Foundation (KLK)

The KLK Foundation is redefining the future of Payfi and digital asset management. Built to serve institutional investors, forward-thinking enterprises, and individuals alike, KLK delivers seamless cross-border payment solutions, secure virtual asset custody, and next-generation financial services across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. KLK stands at the forefront of building a trusted, efficient, and inclusive Web 3.0 financial infrastructure.

KLK Foundation is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KLK Foundation investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KLK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KLK Foundation on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KLK Foundation buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KLK Foundation Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KLK Foundation (KLK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KLK Foundation (KLK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KLK Foundation.

Check the KLK Foundation price prediction now!

KLK Foundation (KLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KLK Foundation (KLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KLK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KLK Foundation (KLK)

Looking for how to buy KLK Foundation? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KLK Foundation on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KLK to Local Currencies

1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to VND
12,807.5105
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AUD
A$0.739784
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to GBP
0.365025
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to EUR
0.418562
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to USD
$0.4867
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MYR
RM2.034406
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TRY
20.412198
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to JPY
¥73.9784
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ARS
ARS$699.280826
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to RUB
38.936
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to INR
43.02428
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to IDR
Rp8,111.663422
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PHP
28.632561
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to EGP
￡E.23.02091
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BRL
R$2.608712
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to CAD
C$0.676513
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BDT
59.581814
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to NGN
707.408716
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to COP
$1,901.171875
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ZAR
R.8.37124
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to UAH
20.465735
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TZS
T.Sh.1,195.8219
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to VES
Bs106.5873
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to CLP
$457.498
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PKR
Rs136.748099
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to KZT
259.707987
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to THB
฿15.76908
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TWD
NT$14.907621
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AED
د.إ1.786189
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to CHF
Fr0.38936
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to HKD
HK$3.781659
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AMD
֏186.187085
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MAD
.د.م4.482507
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MXN
$8.989349
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SAR
ريال1.825125
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ETB
Br74.56244
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to KES
KSh62.925443
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to JOD
د.أ0.3450703
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PLN
1.776455
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to RON
лв2.131746
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SEK
kr4.579847
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BGN
лв0.812789
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to HUF
Ft163.0445
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to CZK
10.225567
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to KWD
د.ك0.1489302
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ILS
1.581775
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BOB
Bs3.35823
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AZN
0.82739
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TJS
SM4.47764
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to GEL
1.323824
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AOA
Kz446.104353
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BHD
.د.ب0.1829992
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BMD
$0.4867
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to DKK
kr3.129481
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to HNL
L12.785609
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MUR
22.149717
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to NAD
$8.327437
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to NOK
kr4.871867
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to NZD
$0.841991
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PAB
B/.0.4867
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PGK
K2.058741
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to QAR
ر.ق1.771588
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to RSD
дин.49.190769
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to UZS
soʻm5,863.854073
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ALL
L40.342563
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ANG
ƒ0.871193
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to AWG
ƒ0.871193
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BBD
$0.9734
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BAM
KM0.817656
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BIF
Fr1,444.0389
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BND
$0.627843
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BSD
$0.4867
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to JMD
$78.105616
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to KHR
1,954.616402
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to KMF
Fr205.8741
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to LAK
10,580.434571
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to LKR
රු148.156347
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MDL
L8.22523
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MGA
Ar2,202.259096
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MOP
P3.8936
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MVR
7.44651
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MWK
MK844.964737
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to MZN
MT31.104997
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to NPR
रु68.644168
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to PYG
3,451.6764
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to RWF
Fr706.2017
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SBD
$4.005541
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SCR
6.71646
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SRD
$19.244118
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SVC
$4.253758
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to SZL
L8.327437
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TMT
m1.708317
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TND
د.ت1.4289512
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to TTD
$3.294959
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to UGX
Sh1,695.6628
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to XAF
Fr274.9855
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to XCD
$1.31409
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to XOF
Fr274.9855
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to XPF
Fr49.6434
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BWP
P6.477977
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to BZD
$0.978267
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to CVE
$46.197564
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to DJF
Fr86.1459
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to DOP
$31.24614
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to DZD
د.ج63.008182
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to FJD
$1.099942
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to GNF
Fr4,231.8565
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to GTQ
Q3.723255
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to GYD
$101.81764
1 KLK Foundation(KLK) to ISK
kr60.3508

KLK Foundation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KLK Foundation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KLK Foundation Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KLK Foundation

How much is KLK Foundation (KLK) worth today?
The live KLK price in USD is 0.4867 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KLK to USD price?
The current price of KLK to USD is $ 0.4867. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KLK Foundation?
The market cap for KLK is $ 48.67M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KLK?
The circulating supply of KLK is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KLK?
KLK achieved an ATH price of 0.631953236889443 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KLK?
KLK saw an ATL price of 0.35187983578947896 USD.
What is the trading volume of KLK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KLK is $ 410.45K USD.
Will KLK go higher this year?
KLK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KLK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:11:09 (UTC+8)

KLK Foundation (KLK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KLK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KLK
KLK
USD
USD

1 KLK = 0.4867 USD

Trade KLK

KLK/USDT
$0.4867
$0.4867$0.4867
+0.93%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,534.06
$111,534.06$111,534.06

+0.02%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,944.53
$3,944.53$3,944.53

-0.18%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02760
$0.02760$0.02760

-24.97%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.64
$195.64$195.64

-0.56%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0429
$3.0429$3.0429

+16.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,944.53
$3,944.53$3,944.53

-0.18%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,534.06
$111,534.06$111,534.06

+0.02%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.64
$195.64$195.64

-0.56%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5990
$2.5990$2.5990

-1.03%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19577
$0.19577$0.19577

+2.43%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8011
$0.8011$0.8011

+3,104.40%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000031332
$0.00000000000031332$0.00000000000031332

+449.29%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001800
$0.00001800$0.00001800

+257.85%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00710
$0.00710$0.00710

+255.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006001
$0.006001$0.006001

+92.77%