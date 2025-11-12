KLK Foundation (KLK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KLK Foundation (KLK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KLK Foundation (KLK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KLK Foundation (KLK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.61M $ 43.61M $ 43.61M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 436.10M $ 436.10M $ 436.10M All-Time High: $ 0.644 $ 0.644 $ 0.644 All-Time Low: $ 0.35187983578947896 $ 0.35187983578947896 $ 0.35187983578947896 Current Price: $ 0.4361 $ 0.4361 $ 0.4361 Learn more about KLK Foundation (KLK) price Buy KLK Now!

KLK Foundation (KLK) Information The KLK Foundation is redefining the future of Payfi and digital asset management. Built to serve institutional investors, forward-thinking enterprises, and individuals alike, KLK delivers seamless cross-border payment solutions, secure virtual asset custody, and next-generation financial services across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. KLK stands at the forefront of building a trusted, efficient, and inclusive Web 3.0 financial infrastructure. The KLK Foundation is redefining the future of Payfi and digital asset management. Built to serve institutional investors, forward-thinking enterprises, and individuals alike, KLK delivers seamless cross-border payment solutions, secure virtual asset custody, and next-generation financial services across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. KLK stands at the forefront of building a trusted, efficient, and inclusive Web 3.0 financial infrastructure. Official Website: https://klickl.vip/ Whitepaper: https://klickl.vip/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x411049c6046be1be13ce80262fca723cccb67798

KLK Foundation (KLK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KLK Foundation (KLK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KLK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KLK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KLK's tokenomics, explore KLK token's live price!

How to Buy KLK Interested in adding KLK Foundation (KLK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KLK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. KLK Foundation (KLK) Price History Analyzing the price history of KLK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. KLK Price Prediction Want to know where KLK might be heading? Our KLK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

