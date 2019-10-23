Kava Labs (KAVA) Technical Analysis Today The Kava Labs Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAVA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kava Labs's analysis below. Sign Up

Kava Labs (KAVA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0454 -- +11.32% -0.25% -18.37%

Kava Labs Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kava Labs across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 7 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04538 0.04537 R2 0.04537 0.04536 R1 0.04535 0.04535 PP 0.04534 0.04534 S1 0.04532 0.04533 S2 0.04531 0.04532 S3 0.04529 0.04531

Kava Labs Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $2.84 M $2.82 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kava Labs Capital Flow Net Inflow KAVAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.05 2026-08-25 -$0.14 M 0.05 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.05 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.05 2026-08-22 $0.03 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kava Labs (KAVA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kava Labs price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KAVA / USDT $0.0454 $0.0454 $0.0454 -1.21% 1.28M (USDT) Trade