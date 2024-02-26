Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomics
Kaspa (KAS) Information
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kaspa (KAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Kaspa (KAS)
Dive deeper into how KAS tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining & Block Rewards:
KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block
- As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Initial Block Reward
|500 KAS
|Current Block Reward
|81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024)
|Halving Schedule
|Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12)
|Max Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Emission End
|~2057
Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.
- Community Crowdfunding:
The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users.
- Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners.
- Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Peer-to-peer value transfer
|Transaction Fees
|Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners
|Mining Rewards
|Block rewards + transaction fees
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-level Locking:
There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.
Circulating Supply (Recent Data)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (KAS)
|2025-07-02
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-03
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-04
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-05
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-06
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-07
|26,360,000,000
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon mining)
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Circulating Supply
|~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.
- The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.
- There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.
If you need further details on Kaspa’s economic model or want to explore its mining incentives or community governance, let me know!
Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kaspa (KAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KAS's tokenomics, explore KAS token's live price!
How to Buy KAS
Interested in adding Kaspa (KAS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KAS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Kaspa (KAS) Price History
Analyzing the price history of KAS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
KAS Price Prediction
Want to know where KAS might be heading? Our KAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.