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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JUST, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on JUST, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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JUST (JST) Technical Analysis Today

JUST (JST) Technical Analysis Today

The JUST Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about JUST's analysis below.

JUST (JST) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09928---7.09%-5.85%+3.62%
Know more about JUST Price

JUST Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of JUST across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09881
0.09879
R2
0.09879
0.09877
R1
0.09876
0.09876
PP
0.09874
0.09874
S1
0.09871
0.09872
S2
0.09869
0.09871
S3
0.09866
0.09869

JUST Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$1.48 M
$1.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.51 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.46 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

JUST Capital Flow

Net InflowJSTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.09 M0.10
2026-08-25-$0.02 M0.10
2026-08-24-$0.22 M0.10
2026-08-23-$0.40 M0.10
2026-08-22$0.19 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about JUST

Trade JUST (JST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live JUST price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JST/USDT
$0.09927
$0.09927$0.09927
-0.89%
589.77K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JST
JST
USD
USD

1 JST = 0.09928 USD