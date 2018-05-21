IoTeX Network (IOTX) Technical Analysis Today The IoTeX Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IOTX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IoTeX Network's analysis below. Sign Up

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002809 -- +10.76% +22.71% -31.36%

IoTeX Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IoTeX Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 8 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 2 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 6 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002814 0.002813 R2 0.002813 0.002812 R1 0.002811 0.002812 PP 0.00281 0.00281 S1 0.002808 0.002809 S2 0.002807 0.002809 S3 0.002805 0.002807

IoTeX Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.07M $1.80 M $1.73 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.13 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.31 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. IoTeX Network Capital Flow Net Inflow IOTXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.10 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade IoTeX Network (IOTX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live IoTeX Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IOTX / USDT $0.002809 $0.002809 $0.002809 -1.26% 22.25M (USDT) Trade