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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IoTeX Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IoTeX Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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IoTeX Network (IOTX) Technical Analysis Today

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Technical Analysis Today

The IoTeX Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IOTX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IoTeX Network's analysis below.

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002809--+10.76%+22.71%-31.36%
Know more about IoTeX Network Price

IoTeX Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IoTeX Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 8
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 2Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 6Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002814
0.002813
R2
0.002813
0.002812
R1
0.002811
0.002812
PP
0.00281
0.00281
S1
0.002808
0.002809
S2
0.002807
0.002809
S3
0.002805
0.002807

IoTeX Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.07M
$1.80 M
$1.73 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.31 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

IoTeX Network Capital Flow

Net InflowIOTXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.10 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about IoTeX Network

Trade IoTeX Network (IOTX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live IoTeX Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IOTX/USDT
$0.002809
$0.002809$0.002809
-1.26%
22.25M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

IOTX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IOTX
IOTX
USD
USD

1 IOTX = 0.002809 USD