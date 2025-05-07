INIT

Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.

NameINIT

RankNo.286

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)80.70%

Circulation Supply148,750,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1487%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.441874884763229,2025-05-13

Lowest Price0.5475632953060536,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainINITIA

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.