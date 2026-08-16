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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Immutable X, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Immutable X, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Immutable X (IMX) Technical Analysis Today

Immutable X (IMX) Technical Analysis Today

The Immutable X Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Immutable X's analysis below.

Immutable X (IMX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.12899--+29.89%+1.72%-24.66%
Know more about Immutable X Price

Immutable X Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Immutable X across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 5
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1292
0.1291
R2
0.1291
0.129
R1
0.129
0.129
PP
0.1289
0.1289
S1
0.1288
0.1288
S2
0.1287
0.1288
S3
0.1286
0.1287

Immutable X Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
2.24M
$6.37 M
$4.14 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.55 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.55 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.10M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.61 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.51 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Immutable X Capital Flow

Net InflowIMXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.13
2026-08-25-$0.13 M0.13
2026-08-24$0.10 M0.13
2026-08-23-$0.10 M0.13
2026-08-22-$0.27 M0.12

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Immutable X

Trade Immutable X (IMX) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IMX/USDT
$0.12899
$0.12899$0.12899
-1.02%
486.48K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

IMX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IMX
IMX
USD
USD

1 IMX = 0.12899 USD