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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Illuvium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Illuvium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Illuvium (ILV) Technical Analysis Today

Illuvium (ILV) Technical Analysis Today

The Illuvium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ILV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Illuvium's analysis below.

Illuvium (ILV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.234--+11.24%+10.90%-23.44%
Know more about Illuvium Price

Illuvium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Illuvium across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 6
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 2Buy 2
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.2276
3.2273
R2
3.2273
3.2269
R1
3.2266
3.2267
PP
3.2263
3.2263
S1
3.2256
3.2259
S2
3.2253
3.2257
S3
3.2246
3.2253

Illuvium Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$2.31 M
$2.44 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Illuvium Capital Flow

Net InflowILVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M3.25
2026-08-25$0.01 M3.26
2026-08-24$0.01 M3.31
2026-08-23$0.00 M3.36
2026-08-22$0.00 M3.34

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Illuvium

Trade Illuvium (ILV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Illuvium price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ILV/USDT
$3.23
$3.23$3.23
-1.13%
17.13K (USDT)
ILV/USDC
$3.233
$3.233$3.233
-1.01%
15.47K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ILV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ILV
ILV
USD
USD

1 ILV = 3.234 USD