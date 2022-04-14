MEET48 (IDOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MEET48 (IDOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MEET48 (IDOL) Information The $IDOL token is the core utility token of the MEET48 ecosystem, designed to power a wide range of functionalities within its AI-driven entertainment platform, launchpad, metaverse, and Web3.0 applications. Official Website: https://www.meet48.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/MEET48 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3B4de3c7855C03bB9F50ea252cD2c9FA1125Ab07#balances Buy IDOL Now!

MEET48 (IDOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MEET48 (IDOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.31M Total Supply: $ 4.80B Circulating Supply: $ 902.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.82M All-Time High: $ 0.023 All-Time Low: $ 0.010670071728197221 Current Price: $ 0.01142

MEET48 (IDOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MEET48 (IDOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDOL's tokenomics, explore IDOL token's live price!

