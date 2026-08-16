Internet Computer (ICP) Technical Analysis Today The Internet Computer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ICP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Internet Computer's analysis below. Sign Up

Internet Computer (ICP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.413 -- +9.78% +11.30% -18.24%

Internet Computer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Internet Computer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.4116 2.4113 R2 2.4113 2.4109 R1 2.4106 2.4107 PP 2.4103 2.4103 S1 2.4096 2.4099 S2 2.4093 2.4097 S3 2.4086 2.4093

Internet Computer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $8.76 M $9.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.36M 3-Day Active Buys $4.80 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.42M 7-Day Active Buys $22.14 M 7-Day Active Sells $22.55 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Internet Computer Capital Flow Net Inflow ICPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.03 M 2.42 2026-08-25 -$0.85 M 2.42 2026-08-24 $0.11 M 2.43 2026-08-23 -$0.83 M 2.42 2026-08-22 -$1.39 M 2.36 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Internet Computer (ICP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Internet Computer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ICP / USDT $2.413 $2.413 $2.413 -0.08% 140.64K (USDT) Trade ICP / USDC $2.416 $2.416 $2.416 +0.08% 26.77K (USDT) Trade