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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Internet Computer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Internet Computer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Internet Computer (ICP) Technical Analysis Today

Internet Computer (ICP) Technical Analysis Today

The Internet Computer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ICP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Internet Computer's analysis below.

Internet Computer (ICP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.413--+9.78%+11.30%-18.24%
Know more about Internet Computer Price

Internet Computer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Internet Computer across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.4116
2.4113
R2
2.4113
2.4109
R1
2.4106
2.4107
PP
2.4103
2.4103
S1
2.4096
2.4099
S2
2.4093
2.4097
S3
2.4086
2.4093

Internet Computer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$8.76 M
$9.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.36M
3-Day Active Buys
$4.80 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.42M
7-Day Active Buys
$22.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$22.55 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Internet Computer Capital Flow

Net InflowICPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.03 M2.42
2026-08-25-$0.85 M2.42
2026-08-24$0.11 M2.43
2026-08-23-$0.83 M2.42
2026-08-22-$1.39 M2.36

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Internet Computer

Trade Internet Computer (ICP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Internet Computer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ICP/USDT
$2.413
$2.413$2.413
-0.08%
140.64K (USDT)
ICP/USDC
$2.416
$2.416$2.416
+0.08%
26.77K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ICP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ICP
ICP
USD
USD

1 ICP = 2.413 USD