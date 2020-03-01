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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on HIVE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on HIVE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About HIVE

HIVE Price Info

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HIVE (HIVE) Technical Analysis Today

HIVE (HIVE) Technical Analysis Today

The HIVE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HIVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about HIVE's analysis below.

HIVE (HIVE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04228--+11.02%-9.84%-30.74%
Know more about HIVE Price

HIVE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of HIVE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 5
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 2Buy 2
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04235
0.04234
R2
0.04234
0.04233
R1
0.04233
0.04233
PP
0.04232
0.04232
S1
0.04231
0.04231
S2
0.0423
0.04231
S3
0.04229
0.0423

HIVE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$1.57 M
$1.64 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

HIVE Capital Flow

Net InflowHIVEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-22$0.06 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about HIVE

Trade HIVE (HIVE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live HIVE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HIVE/USDT
$0.04228
$0.04228$0.04228
-0.70%
1.55M (USDT)
HIVE/USDC
$0.04229
$0.04229$0.04229
-0.70%
1.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HIVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HIVE
HIVE
USD
USD

1 HIVE = 0.04228 USD