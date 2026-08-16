Hashflow (HFT) Technical Analysis Today The Hashflow Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HFT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hashflow's analysis below. Sign Up

Hashflow (HFT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006018 -- -11.91% -37.50% -45.00%

Hashflow Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hashflow across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006047 0.006042 R2 0.006042 0.006038 R1 0.006036 0.006035 PP 0.006031 0.006031 S1 0.006025 0.006027 S2 0.00602 0.006024 S3 0.006014 0.00602

Hashflow Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $0.30 M $0.35 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Hashflow Capital Flow Net Inflow HFTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Hashflow (HFT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hashflow price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume HFT / USDT $0.006024 $0.006024 $0.006024 +0.55% 9.52M (USDT) Trade