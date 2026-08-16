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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hashflow, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Hashflow, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Hashflow (HFT) Technical Analysis Today

Hashflow (HFT) Technical Analysis Today

The Hashflow Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into HFT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Hashflow's analysis below.

Hashflow (HFT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006018---11.91%-37.50%-45.00%
Know more about Hashflow Price

Hashflow Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Hashflow across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 2Buy 11
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006047
0.006042
R2
0.006042
0.006038
R1
0.006036
0.006035
PP
0.006031
0.006031
S1
0.006025
0.006027
S2
0.00602
0.006024
S3
0.006014
0.00602

Hashflow Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$0.30 M
$0.35 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Hashflow Capital Flow

Net InflowHFTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.04 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Hashflow

Trade Hashflow (HFT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Hashflow price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HFT/USDT
$0.006024
$0.006024$0.006024
+0.55%
9.52M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

HFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HFT
HFT
USD
USD

1 HFT = 0.006018 USD