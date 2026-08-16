Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GRAM(prev.Toncoin), including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GRAM(prev.Toncoin), including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About GRAM

GRAM Price Info

What is GRAM

GRAM Whitepaper

GRAM Official Website

GRAM Tokenomics

GRAM Price Forecast

GRAM History

GRAM Buying Guide

GRAM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GRAM Spot

GRAM USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Technical Analysis Today

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Technical Analysis Today

The GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRAM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GRAM(prev.Toncoin)'s analysis below.

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.479--+11.45%-1.80%-22.24%
Know more about GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Price

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GRAM(prev.Toncoin) across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.4799
1.4799
R2
1.4799
1.4799
R1
1.4799
1.4799
PP
1.4799
1.4799
S1
1.4799
1.4799
S2
1.4799
1.4799
S3
1.4799
1.4799

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.45M
$9.50 M
$9.95 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.49M
7-Day Active Buys
$8.48 M
7-Day Active Sells
$8.97 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Capital Flow

Net InflowGRAMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.26 M1.46
2026-08-25$1.67 M1.46
2026-08-24$0.25 M1.48
2026-08-23-$0.61 M1.51
2026-08-22-$3.24 M1.44

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GRAM(prev.Toncoin)

Trade GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GRAM(prev.Toncoin) price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRAM/USDT
$1.479
$1.479$1.479
+1.57%
997.92K (USDT)
GRAM/USDC
$1.48
$1.48$1.48
+1.57%
43.33K (USDT)
GRAM/EUR
$1.267
$1.267$1.267
+1.60%
43.15K (USDT)
GRAM/USD1
$1.478
$1.478$1.478
+1.44%
37.76K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GRAM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRAM
GRAM
USD
USD

1 GRAM = 1.479 USD