GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Technical Analysis Today The GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GRAM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GRAM(prev.Toncoin)'s analysis below. Sign Up

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) (GRAM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.479 -- +11.45% -1.80% -22.24%

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GRAM(prev.Toncoin) across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.4799 1.4799 R2 1.4799 1.4799 R1 1.4799 1.4799 PP 1.4799 1.4799 S1 1.4799 1.4799 S2 1.4799 1.4799 S3 1.4799 1.4799

GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.45M $9.50 M $9.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $2.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.49M 7-Day Active Buys $8.48 M 7-Day Active Sells $8.97 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GRAM(prev.Toncoin) Capital Flow Net Inflow GRAMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.26 M 1.46 2026-08-25 $1.67 M 1.46 2026-08-24 $0.25 M 1.48 2026-08-23 -$0.61 M 1.51 2026-08-22 -$3.24 M 1.44 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.