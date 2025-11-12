GOAT Network (GOATED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GOAT Network (GOATED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GOAT Network (GOATED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOAT Network (GOATED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.26M $ 9.26M $ 9.26M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 104.35M $ 104.35M $ 104.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.73M $ 88.73M $ 88.73M All-Time High: $ 0.2177 $ 0.2177 $ 0.2177 All-Time Low: $ 0.052417385027545234 $ 0.052417385027545234 $ 0.052417385027545234 Current Price: $ 0.08873 $ 0.08873 $ 0.08873 Learn more about GOAT Network (GOATED) price Buy GOATED Now!

GOAT Network (GOATED) Information GOAT Network is a Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin’s first Decentralized Sequencer network. GOAT Network is a Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin’s first Decentralized Sequencer network. Official Website: https://www.goat.network/ Whitepaper: https://www.goat.network/bitvm2-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.goat.network/token/0xbC10000000000000000000000000000000000001

GOAT Network (GOATED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GOAT Network (GOATED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOATED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOATED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOATED's tokenomics, explore GOATED token's live price!

How to Buy GOATED Interested in adding GOAT Network (GOATED) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GOATED, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GOATED on MEXC now! GOAT Network (GOATED) Price History Analyzing the price history of GOATED helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GOATED Price History now! GOATED Price Prediction Want to know where GOATED might be heading? Our GOATED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GOATED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!