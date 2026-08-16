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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GMX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on GMX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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GMX (GMX) Technical Analysis Today

GMX (GMX) Technical Analysis Today

The GMX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GMX's analysis below.

GMX (GMX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$7.247--+9.37%+3.41%+12.56%
Know more about GMX Price

GMX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GMX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 2
Buy 19
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
7.247
7.245
R2
7.245
7.2438
R1
7.244
7.2431
PP
7.242
7.242
S1
7.241
7.2408
S2
7.239
7.2401
S3
7.2379
7.239

GMX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.01M
$1.13 M
$1.12 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.86 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.85 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

GMX Capital Flow

Net InflowGMXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M7.19
2026-08-25-$0.05 M7.24
2026-08-24-$0.03 M7.26
2026-08-23$0.01 M7.47
2026-08-22-$0.11 M7.15

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about GMX

Trade GMX (GMX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live GMX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GMX/USDT
$7.247
$7.247$7.247
-0.02%
11.19K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GMX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GMX
GMX
USD
USD

1 GMX = 7.247 USD