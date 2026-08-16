GMX (GMX) Technical Analysis Today The GMX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GMX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about GMX's analysis below. Sign Up

GMX (GMX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $7.247 -- +9.37% +3.41% +12.56%

GMX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of GMX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 7.247 7.245 R2 7.245 7.2438 R1 7.244 7.2431 PP 7.242 7.242 S1 7.241 7.2408 S2 7.239 7.2401 S3 7.2379 7.239

GMX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $1.13 M $1.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.22 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.86 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.85 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. GMX Capital Flow Net Inflow GMXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 7.19 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 7.24 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 7.26 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 7.47 2026-08-22 -$0.11 M 7.15 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade GMX (GMX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live GMX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GMX / USDT $7.247 $7.247 $7.247 -0.02% 11.19K (USDT) Trade