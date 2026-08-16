Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moonbeam, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moonbeam, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About GLMR

GLMR Price Info

What is GLMR

GLMR Whitepaper

GLMR Official Website

GLMR Tokenomics

GLMR Price Forecast

GLMR History

GLMR Buying Guide

GLMR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GLMR Spot

GLMR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Moonbeam (GLMR) Technical Analysis Today

Moonbeam (GLMR) Technical Analysis Today

The Moonbeam Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GLMR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moonbeam's analysis below.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007142---2.33%-15.91%-42.13%
Know more about Moonbeam Price

Moonbeam Capital Flow

Net InflowGLMRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.04 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Moonbeam

Trade Moonbeam (GLMR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moonbeam price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GLMR/USDT
$0.007142
$0.007142$0.007142
-0.67%
8.68M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

GLMR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GLMR
GLMR
USD
USD

1 GLMR = 0.007142 USD