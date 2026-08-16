Gala (GALA) Technical Analysis Today The Gala Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into GALA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Gala's analysis below. Sign Up

Gala (GALA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001892 -- +34.37% -4.50% -41.72%

Gala Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Gala across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001892 0.001892 R2 0.001892 0.001891 R1 0.001891 0.001891 PP 0.001891 0.001891 S1 0.00189 0.00189 S2 0.00189 0.00189 S3 0.001889 0.00189

Gala Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $17.54 M $17.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.13M 3-Day Active Buys $2.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $14.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $14.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Gala Capital Flow Net Inflow GALAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.44 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.25 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Gala (GALA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Gala price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume GALA / USDT $0.001892 $0.001892 $0.001892 +0.58% 231.85M (USDT) Trade GALA / USDC $0.00189 $0.00189 $0.00189 +0.37% 28.43M (USDT) Trade