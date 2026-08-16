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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FLOW, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FLOW, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FLOW

FLOW Price Info

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FLOW (FLOW) Technical Analysis Today

FLOW (FLOW) Technical Analysis Today

The FLOW Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLOW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FLOW's analysis below.

FLOW (FLOW) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02995--+8.39%+19.08%-9.47%
Know more about FLOW Price

FLOW Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FLOW across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 9
Buy 5
Moving Averages:SellSell 7Neutral 5Buy 2
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02995
0.02994
R2
0.02994
0.02994
R1
0.02994
0.02994
PP
0.02993
0.02993
S1
0.02993
0.02993
S2
0.02992
0.02993
S3
0.02992
0.02992

FLOW Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.50M
$2.28 M
$2.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.61 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.61 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FLOW Capital Flow

Net InflowFLOWUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.02 M0.03
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.03
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FLOW

Trade FLOW (FLOW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FLOW price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLOW/USDT
$0.02996
$0.02996$0.02996
0.00%
1.91M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FLOW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLOW
FLOW
USD
USD

1 FLOW = 0.02995 USD