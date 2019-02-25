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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FET, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FET

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FET (FET) Technical Analysis Today

FET (FET) Technical Analysis Today

The FET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FET's analysis below.

FET (FET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1674--+38.34%+6.69%-32.01%
Know more about FET Price

FET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FET across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 2Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1674
0.1673
R2
0.1673
0.1672
R1
0.1672
0.1672
PP
0.1671
0.1671
S1
0.167
0.167
S2
0.1669
0.167
S3
0.1668
0.1669

FET Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.08M
$12.77 M
$12.69 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$10.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$10.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-1.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$33.99 M
7-Day Active Sells
$35.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FET Capital Flow

Net InflowFETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.06 M0.17
2026-08-25$0.11 M0.17
2026-08-24$1.26 M0.18
2026-08-23$0.34 M0.16
2026-08-22-$0.53 M0.16

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FET

Trade FET (FET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FET price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FET/USDT
$0.1674
$0.1674$0.1674
-1.81%
6.39M (USDT)
FET/USDC
$0.1675
$0.1675$0.1675
-1.70%
319.33K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FET
FET
USD
USD

1 FET = 0.1674 USD