FET (FET) Technical Analysis Today The FET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FET's analysis below. Sign Up

FET (FET) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1674 -- +38.34% +6.69% -32.01%

FET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FET across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1674 0.1673 R2 0.1673 0.1672 R1 0.1672 0.1672 PP 0.1671 0.1671 S1 0.167 0.167 S2 0.1669 0.167 S3 0.1668 0.1669

FET Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.08M $12.77 M $12.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $10.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $10.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.06M 7-Day Active Buys $33.99 M 7-Day Active Sells $35.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FET Capital Flow Net Inflow FETUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.06 M 0.17 2026-08-25 $0.11 M 0.17 2026-08-24 $1.26 M 0.18 2026-08-23 $0.34 M 0.16 2026-08-22 -$0.53 M 0.16 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FET (FET) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FET price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FET / USDT $0.1674 $0.1674 $0.1674 -1.81% 6.39M (USDT) Trade FET / USDC $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 -1.70% 319.33K (USDT) Trade