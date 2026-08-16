Energy Web (EWT) Technical Analysis Today The Energy Web Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EWT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Energy Web's analysis below. Sign Up

Energy Web (EWT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.30074 -- +13.18% +8.68% +3.63%

Energy Web Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Energy Web across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 105.3666 105.3633 R2 105.3633 105.3595 R1 105.3566 105.3571 PP 105.3533 105.3533 S1 105.3466 105.3495 S2 105.3433 105.3471 S3 105.3366 105.3433

Energy Web Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.32M $4.23 M $4.56 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.26 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Energy Web Capital Flow Net Inflow EWTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.30 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.30 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.31 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.29 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Energy Web (EWT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Energy Web price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EWT / USDT $0.30074 $0.30074 $0.30074 -0.79% 105.56K (USDT) Trade