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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Energy Web, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Energy Web, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Energy Web (EWT) Technical Analysis Today

Energy Web (EWT) Technical Analysis Today

The Energy Web Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EWT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Energy Web's analysis below.

Energy Web (EWT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.30074--+13.18%+8.68%+3.63%
Know more about Energy Web Price

Energy Web Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Energy Web across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 3
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
105.3666
105.3633
R2
105.3633
105.3595
R1
105.3566
105.3571
PP
105.3533
105.3533
S1
105.3466
105.3495
S2
105.3433
105.3471
S3
105.3366
105.3433

Energy Web Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.32M
$4.23 M
$4.56 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Energy Web Capital Flow

Net InflowEWTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.30
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.30
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.31
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.29
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.33

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Energy Web

Trade Energy Web (EWT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Energy Web price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EWT/USDT
$0.30074
$0.30074$0.30074
-0.79%
105.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EWT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EWT
EWT
USD
USD

1 EWT = 0.30074 USD