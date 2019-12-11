Energy Web (EWT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Energy Web (EWT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Energy Web (EWT) Information Energy Web Ecosystem is collaborating with the world's largest enterprises, focused on accelerating the energy transition. Our enterprise-grade solutions enhance coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers. Official Website: https://www.energyweb.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.energyweb.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/EnergyWeb-EWDOS-VisionPurpose-vFinal-20191211.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.energyweb.org/ Buy EWT Now!

Market Cap: $ 52.43M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 30.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 174.40M
All-Time High: $ 3.988
All-Time Low: $ 0.500832477028
Current Price: $ 1.744

Energy Web (EWT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Energy Web (EWT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EWT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EWT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EWT's tokenomics, explore EWT token's live price!

