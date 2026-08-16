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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ETHW, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ETHW, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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ETHW (ETHW) Technical Analysis Today

ETHW (ETHW) Technical Analysis Today

The ETHW Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETHW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ETHW's analysis below.

ETHW (ETHW) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2749--+13.50%+12.80%+0.21%
Know more about ETHW Price

ETHW Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ETHW across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2755
0.2754
R2
0.2754
0.2754
R1
0.2754
0.2753
PP
0.2753
0.2753
S1
0.2752
0.2752
S2
0.2751
0.2751
S3
0.275
0.2751

ETHW Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.01M
$4.18 M
$4.17 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.39 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.39 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ETHW Capital Flow

Net InflowETHWUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.28
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.28
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.28
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.28
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.27

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ETHW

Trade ETHW (ETHW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ETHW price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETHW/USDT
$0.2749
$0.2749$0.2749
-0.25%
233.12K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ETHW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETHW
ETHW
USD
USD

1 ETHW = 0.2749 USD