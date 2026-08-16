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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Epic Chain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Epic Chain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Epic Chain (EPIC) Technical Analysis Today

Epic Chain (EPIC) Technical Analysis Today

The Epic Chain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EPIC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Epic Chain's analysis below.

Epic Chain (EPIC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3406---3.55%-55.05%+60.43%
Know more about Epic Chain Price

Epic Chain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Epic Chain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 6
Buy 3
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 2Buy 0
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.34
0.3399
R2
0.3399
0.3399
R1
0.3399
0.3399
PP
0.3398
0.3398
S1
0.3398
0.3398
S2
0.3397
0.3398
S3
0.3397
0.3397

Epic Chain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.33M
$5.87 M
$6.21 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.52 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Epic Chain Capital Flow

Net InflowEPICUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.34
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.34
2026-08-24-$0.07 M0.34
2026-08-23-$0.12 M0.34
2026-08-22$0.11 M0.36

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Epic Chain

Trade Epic Chain (EPIC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Epic Chain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EPIC/USDT
$0.3405
$0.3405$0.3405
-0.64%
746.29K (USDT)
EPIC/USDC
$0.3407
$0.3407$0.3407
-0.58%
158.54K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EPIC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EPIC
EPIC
USD
USD

1 EPIC = 0.3406 USD