Epic Chain (EPIC) Information Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth. Official Website: https://epicchain.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vuPUwMOR09UuFJsrck1TVpWVmSPp2umaxD693iUAKEY/edit?tab=t.0 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x94314a14Df63779c99C0764a30e0CD22fA78fC0E

Epic Chain (EPIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Epic Chain (EPIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 61.71M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 30.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 3.1477 All-Time Low: $ 0.7252176173070083 Current Price: $ 2.0571

Epic Chain (EPIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Epic Chain (EPIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPIC's tokenomics, explore EPIC token's live price!

