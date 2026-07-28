Ethena (ENA) Technical Analysis Today The Ethena Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ENA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethena's analysis below. Sign Up

Ethena (ENA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.14811 -- +77.20% +72.06% +53.97%

AI Daily Analysis for Ethena ENA Analysis 2026-07-29 ENA Analysis 2026-07-28 Ethena Analysis 2026-07-29 Significant Net Capital Outflow : ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price.

: ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price. Extreme Long/Short Imbalance : The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze.

: The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze. Funding Rate Turns Negative: The current contract funding rate is -0.0147%, suggesting bears are dominant and the market is in an overbought correction phase, with short-term prices facing further downside adjustment. Significant Net Capital Outflow : ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price.

: ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price. Extreme Long/Short Imbalance : The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze.

: The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze. Funding Rate Turns Negative: The current contract funding rate is -0.0147%, suggesting bears are dominant and the market is in an overbought correction phase, with short-term prices facing further downside adjustment. Ethena Analysis 2026-07-28 Intensified Selling Pressure from Whales : Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure.

: Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure. Crowded Long Positions in Futures : The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback.

: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback. Sell-the-News Effect on Fundamentals: Despite institutional positives such as BlackRock Aladdin integration and Coinbase partnerships, net capital flow data indicates consecutive days of net outflows (e.g., -$2.76 million outflow on July 24), reflecting a classic 'sell the news' market behavior. Intensified Selling Pressure from Whales : Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure.

: Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure. Crowded Long Positions in Futures : The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback.

: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback. Sell-the-News Effect on Fundamentals: Despite institutional positives such as BlackRock Aladdin integration and Coinbase partnerships, net capital flow data indicates consecutive days of net outflows (e.g., -$2.76 million outflow on July 24), reflecting a classic 'sell the news' market behavior.

Ethena Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethena across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.14813 0.14812 R2 0.14812 0.1481 R1 0.14809 0.14809 PP 0.14808 0.14808 S1 0.14805 0.14806 S2 0.14804 0.14805 S3 0.14801 0.14804

Ethena Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.17M $30.18 M $29.01 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.20M 3-Day Active Buys $66.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $65.34 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.47M 7-Day Active Buys $314.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $314.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ethena Capital Flow Net Inflow ENAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.70 M 0.15 2026-08-25 -$3.17 M 0.15 2026-08-24 -$5.06 M 0.16 2026-08-23 $2.97 M 0.17 2026-08-22 $3.91 M 0.15 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.