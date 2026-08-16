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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DEXE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DEXE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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DEXE (DEXE) Technical Analysis Today

DEXE (DEXE) Technical Analysis Today

The DEXE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DEXE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DEXE's analysis below.

DEXE (DEXE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.903--+0.63%-45.70%-88.50%
Know more about DEXE Price

DEXE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DEXE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.9016
1.9013
R2
1.9013
1.9009
R1
1.9006
1.9007
PP
1.9003
1.9003
S1
1.8996
1.8999
S2
1.8993
1.8997
S3
1.8986
1.8993

DEXE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.05M
$7.06 M
$8.11 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.34 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.68 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.74 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DEXE Capital Flow

Net InflowDEXEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.09 M1.91
2026-08-25-$0.12 M1.89
2026-08-24-$0.03 M1.86
2026-08-23-$0.28 M1.90
2026-08-22-$0.17 M1.90

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DEXE

Trade DEXE (DEXE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DEXE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEXE/USDT
$1.903
$1.903$1.903
+0.95%
60.84K (USDT)
DEXE/BTC
$0.00002406
$0.00002406$0.00002406
+1.04%
6.48K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DEXE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEXE
DEXE
USD
USD

1 DEXE = 1.903 USD