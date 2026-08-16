DEXE (DEXE) Technical Analysis Today The DEXE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DEXE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DEXE's analysis below. Sign Up

DEXE (DEXE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.903 -- +0.63% -45.70% -88.50%

DEXE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DEXE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.9016 1.9013 R2 1.9013 1.9009 R1 1.9006 1.9007 PP 1.9003 1.9003 S1 1.8996 1.8999 S2 1.8993 1.8997 S3 1.8986 1.8993

DEXE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.05M $7.06 M $8.11 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.32 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $1.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.74 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DEXE Capital Flow Net Inflow DEXEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.09 M 1.91 2026-08-25 -$0.12 M 1.89 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 1.86 2026-08-23 -$0.28 M 1.90 2026-08-22 -$0.17 M 1.90 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DEXE (DEXE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DEXE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DEXE / USDT $1.903 $1.903 $1.903 +0.95% 60.84K (USDT) Trade DEXE / BTC $0.00002406 $0.00002406 $0.00002406 +1.04% 6.48K (USDT) Trade