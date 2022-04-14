DEXE (DEXE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DEXE (DEXE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DEXE (DEXE) Information Dexe.network or Dexe (Decentralized Social Trading Platform) – an online, decentralized and autonomous cryptocurrency assets portfolio environment which operates via autonomous smart contracts, that includes tools for virtual currency allocation, automatic rebalancing and eliminates the risks of transferring digital wallet details such as private keys and API or any virtual currency data to a third party, as well as fixing the absence of decentralized interconnection between users and successful traders within the framework of DeFi. Official Website: https://dexe.network/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.dexe.network/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xde4EE8057785A7e8e800Db58F9784845A5C2Cbd6 Buy DEXE Now!

DEXE (DEXE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEXE (DEXE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 616.61M $ 616.61M $ 616.61M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 83.73M $ 83.73M $ 83.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 33.732 $ 33.732 $ 33.732 All-Time Low: $ 0.65351413 $ 0.65351413 $ 0.65351413 Current Price: $ 7.364 $ 7.364 $ 7.364 Learn more about DEXE (DEXE) price

DEXE (DEXE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DEXE (DEXE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEXE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEXE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEXE's tokenomics, explore DEXE token's live price!

