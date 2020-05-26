DEAPcoin (DEP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DEAPcoin (DEP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DEAPcoin (DEP) Information PlayMining is the leading NFT game platform of the global GameFi (Game-based Decentralized Finance) industry. Launching on May 26th, 2020 as the world's first Play to Earn token economy, the service now has over 2 million players from 100 countries. Official Website: https://dea.sg/ Whitepaper: https://deapnetwork.whitepaper.dea.sg/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BgwQjVNMWvt2d8CN51CsbniwRWyZ9H9HfHkEsvikeVuZ

DEAPcoin (DEP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 46.45M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 29.54B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.03312 All-Time Low: $ 0.000693517636480543 Current Price: $ 0.0015724

DEAPcoin (DEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DEAPcoin (DEP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

