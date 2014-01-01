Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DASH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DASH, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About DASH

DASH Price Info

What is DASH

DASH Whitepaper

DASH Official Website

DASH Tokenomics

DASH Price Forecast

DASH History

DASH Buying Guide

DASH-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DASH Spot

DASH USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DASH (DASH) Technical Analysis Today

DASH (DASH) Technical Analysis Today

The DASH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DASH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DASH's analysis below.

DASH (DASH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$40.01--+33.58%+22.76%-8.87%
Know more about DASH Price

DASH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DASH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
40.0866
40.0533
R2
40.0533
40.0342
R1
40.0366
40.0224
PP
40.0033
40.0033
S1
39.9866
39.9842
S2
39.9533
39.9724
S3
39.9366
39.9533

DASH Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.09M
$3.08 M
$2.98 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$9.35 M
3-Day Active Sells
$9.28 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.21M
7-Day Active Buys
$33.65 M
7-Day Active Sells
$33.86 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DASH Capital Flow

Net InflowDASHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.14 M40.08
2026-08-25$0.81 M40.41
2026-08-24$0.87 M41.38
2026-08-23$0.48 M42.37
2026-08-22$1.89 M39.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DASH

Trade DASH (DASH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DASH price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DASH/USDT
$40.01
$40.01$40.01
-0.94%
31.68K (USDT)
DASH/USDC
$40
$40$40
-0.91%
1.46K (USDT)
DASH/BTC
$0.0005052
$0.0005052$0.0005052
-0.51%
496.41 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DASH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DASH
DASH
USD
USD

1 DASH = 40.01 USD