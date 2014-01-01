DASH (DASH) Technical Analysis Today The DASH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DASH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DASH's analysis below. Sign Up

DASH (DASH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $40.01 -- +33.58% +22.76% -8.87%

DASH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DASH across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 40.0866 40.0533 R2 40.0533 40.0342 R1 40.0366 40.0224 PP 40.0033 40.0033 S1 39.9866 39.9842 S2 39.9533 39.9724 S3 39.9366 39.9533

DASH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.09M $3.08 M $2.98 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $9.35 M 3-Day Active Sells $9.28 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.21M 7-Day Active Buys $33.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $33.86 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DASH Capital Flow Net Inflow DASHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.14 M 40.08 2026-08-25 $0.81 M 40.41 2026-08-24 $0.87 M 41.38 2026-08-23 $0.48 M 42.37 2026-08-22 $1.89 M 39.21 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DASH (DASH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DASH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DASH / USDT $40.01 $40.01 $40.01 -0.94% 31.68K (USDT) Trade DASH / USDC $40 $40 $40 -0.91% 1.46K (USDT) Trade DASH / BTC $0.0005052 $0.0005052 $0.0005052 -0.51% 496.41 (USDT) Trade