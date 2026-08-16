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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Convex Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Convex Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Convex Finance (CVX) Technical Analysis Today

Convex Finance (CVX) Technical Analysis Today

The Convex Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CVX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Convex Finance's analysis below.

Convex Finance (CVX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.059--+34.92%+50.18%+29.49%
Know more about Convex Finance Price

Convex Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Convex Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.0556
2.0553
R2
2.0553
2.0549
R1
2.0546
2.0547
PP
2.0543
2.0543
S1
2.0536
2.0539
S2
2.0533
2.0537
S3
2.0526
2.0533

Convex Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.08M
$1.30 M
$1.22 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.11M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.59 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.48 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Convex Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowCVXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M2.08
2026-08-25$0.04 M2.09
2026-08-24$0.18 M2.15
2026-08-23$0.00 M2.13
2026-08-22$0.53 M2.11

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Convex Finance

Trade Convex Finance (CVX) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CVX/USDT
$2.058
$2.058$2.058
-1.38%
49.53K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CVX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CVX
CVX
USD
USD

1 CVX = 2.059 USD