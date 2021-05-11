CASPER (CSPR) Technical Analysis Today The CASPER Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CSPR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CASPER's analysis below. Sign Up

CASPER (CSPR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002937 -- -3.39% +88.26% +0.58%

CASPER Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CASPER across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002963 0.00296 R2 0.00296 0.002958 R1 0.002957 0.002956 PP 0.002954 0.002954 S1 0.002951 0.002952 S2 0.002948 0.00295 S3 0.002945 0.002948

CASPER Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.93 M $0.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CASPER Capital Flow Net Inflow CSPRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.18 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CASPER (CSPR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CASPER price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CSPR / USDT $0.002938 $0.002938 $0.002938 +2.97% 37.57M (USDT) Trade