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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cronos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cronos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cronos (CRO) Technical Analysis Today

Cronos (CRO) Technical Analysis Today

The Cronos Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cronos's analysis below.

Cronos (CRO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0599--+30.55%+5.40%-11.03%
Know more about Cronos Price

Cronos Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cronos across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 3
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05986
0.05985
R2
0.05985
0.05984
R1
0.05984
0.05984
PP
0.05983
0.05983
S1
0.05982
0.05982
S2
0.05981
0.05982
S3
0.0598
0.05981

Cronos Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.04M
$4.45 M
$4.49 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.88 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.92 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.26M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.76 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cronos Capital Flow

Net InflowCROUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.06
2026-08-24$0.13 M0.06
2026-08-23$0.19 M0.06
2026-08-22$0.70 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cronos

Trade Cronos (CRO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cronos price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRO/USDT
$0.0599
$0.0599$0.0599
-0.53%
1.61M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRO
CRO
USD
USD

1 CRO = 0.0599 USD