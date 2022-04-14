COTI (COTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COTI (COTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COTI (COTI) Information COTI is a layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains, COTI doesn’t rely on Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. It adopts a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Trust (PoT), which combines directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure with PoW. PoT can lower transaction costs and increase throughput to up to 100,000 TPS. Its native token COTI is a cryptocurrency that operates on three different mainnets. COTI is used for paying transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards in the Treasury. You can also use COTI and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services with the COTI Visa debit card. The COTI MultiDAG 2.0 will allow developers, merchants, and enterprises to issue tokens that inherit Trustchain abilities, such as scalability, high throughput, low cost, and easy-to-use payment tools like COTI Pay Business. Official Website: https://coti.io/ Whitepaper: https://coti.io/files/coti_v2_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.coti.io/ Buy COTI Now!

COTI (COTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COTI (COTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.91M $ 131.91M $ 131.91M Total Supply: $ 4.91B $ 4.91B $ 4.91B Circulating Supply: $ 2.26B $ 2.26B $ 2.26B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 286.79M $ 286.79M $ 286.79M All-Time High: $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 All-Time Low: $ 0.00622556408704 $ 0.00622556408704 $ 0.00622556408704 Current Price: $ 0.05841 $ 0.05841 $ 0.05841 Learn more about COTI (COTI) price

COTI (COTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COTI (COTI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COTI's tokenomics, explore COTI token's live price!

How to Buy COTI Interested in adding COTI (COTI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy COTI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy COTI on MEXC now!

COTI (COTI) Price History Analyzing the price history of COTI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore COTI Price History now!

COTI Price Prediction Want to know where COTI might be heading? Our COTI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See COTI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!