Compound (COMP) Technical Analysis Today The Compound Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COMP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Compound's analysis below. Sign Up

Compound (COMP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $19.45 -- +12.16% +11.20% +1.88%

Compound Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Compound across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 19.4633 19.4566 R2 19.4566 19.4528 R1 19.4533 19.4504 PP 19.4466 19.4466 S1 19.4433 19.4428 S2 19.4366 19.4404 S3 19.4333 19.4366

Compound Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.23M $3.22 M $2.99 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.11 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Compound Capital Flow Net Inflow COMPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 19.64 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 19.60 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 19.88 2026-08-23 $0.18 M 20.78 2026-08-22 $0.13 M 19.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Compound (COMP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Compound price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COMP / USDT $19.46 $19.46 $19.46 -0.76% 3.04K (USDT) Trade