Nervos Network (CKB) Technical Analysis Today The Nervos Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nervos Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0009804 -- +21.08% +9.78% -28.02%

Nervos Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nervos Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 4 Neutral 7 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.000981 0.000981 R2 0.000981 0.00098 R1 0.00098 0.00098 PP 0.00098 0.00098 S1 0.000979 0.000979 S2 0.000979 0.000979 S3 0.000978 0.000979

Nervos Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $8.75 M $8.73 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.17 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.16 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nervos Network Capital Flow Net Inflow CKBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nervos Network (CKB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nervos Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CKB / USDT $0.0009804 $0.0009804 $0.0009804 -1.16% 62.68M (USDT) Trade CKB / USDC $0.000981 $0.000981 $0.000981 -1.14% 53.22M (USDT) Trade