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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CONFLUX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CONFLUX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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CONFLUX (CFX) Technical Analysis Today

CONFLUX (CFX) Technical Analysis Today

The CONFLUX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CFX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CONFLUX's analysis below.

CONFLUX (CFX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04808--+15.41%+8.90%-12.06%
Know more about CONFLUX Price

CONFLUX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CONFLUX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 3
Buy 20
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04807
0.04807
R2
0.04807
0.04806
R1
0.04806
0.04806
PP
0.04806
0.04806
S1
0.04805
0.04805
S2
0.04805
0.04805
S3
0.04804
0.04805

CONFLUX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$12.56 M
$12.75 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.13M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.41 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.14M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.86 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.71 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CONFLUX Capital Flow

Net InflowCFXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-25-$0.14 M0.05
2026-08-24-$0.11 M0.05
2026-08-23-$0.29 M0.05
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CONFLUX

Trade CONFLUX (CFX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CONFLUX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CFX/USDT
$0.04808
$0.04808$0.04808
-0.43%
2.37M (USDT)
CFX/USDC
$0.04809
$0.04809$0.04809
-0.44%
1.12M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CFX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CFX
CFX
USD
USD

1 CFX = 0.04808 USD