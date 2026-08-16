CETUS (CETUS) Technical Analysis Today The CETUS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CETUS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CETUS's analysis below. Sign Up

CETUS (CETUS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02472 -- +16.16% +36.27% +3.30%

CETUS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CETUS across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02472 0.02472 R2 0.02472 0.02471 R1 0.02471 0.02471 PP 0.02471 0.02471 S1 0.0247 0.0247 S2 0.0247 0.0247 S3 0.02469 0.0247

CETUS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.91 M $2.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CETUS Capital Flow Net Inflow CETUSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.10 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CETUS (CETUS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CETUS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CETUS / USDT $0.02472 $0.02472 $0.02472 -0.55% 2.55M (USDT) Trade CETUS / USDC $0.02474 $0.02474 $0.02474 -0.44% 2.15M (USDT) Trade