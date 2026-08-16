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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CELO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CELO

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CELO (CELO) Technical Analysis Today

CELO (CELO) Technical Analysis Today

The CELO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CELO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CELO's analysis below.

CELO (CELO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07751--+32.58%+15.91%+2.86%
Know more about CELO Price

CELO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CELO across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 6
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07756
0.07753
R2
0.07753
0.07752
R1
0.07752
0.07751
PP
0.07749
0.07749
S1
0.07748
0.07748
S2
0.07745
0.07747
S3
0.07744
0.07745

CELO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$2.61 M
$2.58 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CELO Capital Flow

Net InflowCELOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.08
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.08
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.08
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CELO

Trade CELO (CELO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CELO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CELO/USDT
$0.07751
$0.07751$0.07751
-1.58%
808.83K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CELO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CELO
CELO
USD
USD

1 CELO = 0.07751 USD